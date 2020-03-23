Vassia: The hot Greek fashion designer who could easily rock the catwalk (photos)

Her creations are worn by many a Greek celebrity

Vassia Kostara has become one of the most beloved fashion designers and stylists for many celebrities in Greek showbiz. In recent years, more and more famous media people have showcased her creations in their outings at public events.

The talented professional, who is also a painter, could have easily put on her clothes and walked down a catwalk herself with the looks she possesses.

Beautiful, glamorous, with flawless style and a great body, Vassia is a delight to one’s eyes. She regularly posts on her Instagram account for her thousands of followers.

also read

Abigail Ratchford: A hot woman by profession! (photos)

“I would rather die from coronavirus than stay at home with my wife”, elderly Greek says (hilarious video)

Why women who arch their backs are more alluring to men (photos)