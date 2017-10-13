Video-map shows how big the separatist & autonomous movements are all over Europe (VIDEO)

This map shows you just how big the separatist and autonomous movements are all over Europe and not just in Catalonia.

It has local interest too. The very first case it shows is that of Northern Epirus, the Southern part of Albania, refering apparently to the “Protocol of Corfu” signed in 1914, which provided a status of autonomy to the indigenous Greek minority.

The recent continues harrasment of the minority by the Albanian state has brought forward people voicing the implementation of the Protocol’s provision regarding the Greek minority rights.

This map shows you just how BIG the #separatist and autonomous movements are all over #Europe and not just in #Catalonia pic.twitter.com/a6oZTRVZTc — RT (@RT_com) October 12, 2017

Source: RT.com