Video release of the Greek contingent in NATO’s mission in Afghanistan

Greece recently increased its footprint in Afghanistan within the NATO-led “Resolute Support” mission.
The Greek contingent in Afghanistan advises the Afghan Air Force at the Kabul Air Wing.
The following video was released by the Public Affairs Office of the mission.
— Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) June 27, 2018