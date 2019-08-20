Video shows the moment helicopter crashes into the sea in Greece (video)

A video aired on Ant-TV shows the moment a helicopter crashes in the sea in Poros, in the eastern Peloponnes on Tuesday afternoon.
The footage shows the helicopter hitting the power cables, exploding and falling into the water a second later.
The crash killed the Greek helicopter pilot and two Russian passengers. The three bodies were all recovered a little before 6 pm.
Three people were killed in the crash
