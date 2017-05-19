Video: Turkish President Erdogan watches his security detail attack protesters!

A video showing protesters being beaten ruthlessly by Turkish security officers under the frozen gaze of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has surfaced.

In the video Erdogan gives the order for the attack from inside his car, apparently requesting that the protesters are dispersed before he gets out of the vehicle.

The incident has caused an outcry and a diplomatic fever in the US-Turkish relations, as the US authorities have officially announced that they will try to find and arrest the Turkish security personnel involved.