Visitors to museums in Greece up in May, ELSTAT says

The number of visitors to museums in Greece increased by 2.5% in May this year, while the number of free admissions fell by 2.2% and revenue rose by 4.1%, according to data by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

In the first five months, there was a 7% increase in museum visitors, a 3.5% increase in free entrance visitors and a 10.9% increase in revenues.

According to the data, in May archaeological sites saw a 1.7% rise in visitors, while the number of free admission visitors decreased by 9% and revenues went up by 9.7%.

In the first five months, there was an increase of 6.8% of visitors, 4.4% of free entrance visitors and 12% of receipts.