Warning of severe weather in Attica, Greece for the next two hours

Bad weather is expected from today until the early hours of Friday in Attica

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected from today until the early hours of Friday in Attica, according to the Athens National Observatory’s meteo weather service.

The Meteorological Service issued a warning about the occurrence of dangerous weather in Attica, recommending attention for the next two hours.

It is raining in Maroussi, Pallini, Parnitha, Spata and Elefsina at this time.

Heavy rain in Macedonia too.

There is ongoing wave of bad weather throughout the country with rains affecting areas of western and northern Greece and thunderstorms occurring in the Ionian and western parts of the country.

The image of the Meteosat-11 meteorological satellite below shows the clouds covering Greece at 08:15′ Greek time, as well as the lightning recorded by the lightning recording system of the National Observatory of Athens.