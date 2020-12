The mammal washed up at Freattida beach in Piraeus

An eight-metre-long whale washed up on Wednesday afternoon on the beach of Freattida in Piraeus.

Witnesses of the incident immediately informed the competent authorities and crews of the Municipality of Piraeus rushed to the spot in order to remove the whale from the beach.

The operation set up to free the mammal was recorded on a video posted on pireuspress Facebook page:

also read

15 Most powerful weapons in the World

Brexit: How it will affect thousands of Greeks living and working in the UK