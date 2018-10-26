Lefteris Petrounias, the 2016 Olympic gymnastics gold medalist advanced to the 2018 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, despite suffering. The reigning Olympic, European and World Champion bested the competition with recording 15.266 points and will appear in the rings finals next Friday to defend his crown. The champion had said he would sit out these championships due to an injury but finally decided to take part.
Watch Greek gymnastics champ Petrounias brave injury to reach final (video)
He will defend his title next Friday