Watch Greek police enforce strict inspections at Attica road tolls (videos-photos)

The Greek authorities want to prevent citizens from leaving for their villages to celebrate Easter holidays

Greek Police are intensifying inspections at road tolls, ahead of the Holy Week for Orthodox Easter starting next week.

Officers were stationed at two major road tolls in Attica checking whether drivers had the necessary movement permits, as the Greek authorities want to prevent an exodus to the countryside in light of Easter week, in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greeks traditionally leave the Attica basin in huge numbers during the Easter holidays and head towards their villages to celebrate. However, this year authorities are determined to clamp down hard on “undisciplined” citizens who do not comply with the strict coronavirus lockdown measures.

So far, police have “caught” 20 offenders who were fined 150 euros each. In one case, a driver, who had two other people in his vehicle was fined 450 euros, ie 150 euros for each person and was forced to return to Athens.