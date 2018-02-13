Watch “James Bond” Idris Elba propose to girlfriend on stage! (video)

Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre on Friday night before the screening of his directorial debut “Yardie” — and she said: “Yes.”

The couple, who sparked rumours of a relationship in fall of 2017, has made a number of public appearances together, including visiting Buckingham Palace for a charity event in December and several screenings of “Yardie.”

The two reportedly met while Elba was making the 2017 thriller “The Mountain Between Us” with Kate Winslet.

Elba, 45, has been married and divorced twice before. In July 2017, he told Essence he had no plans to get remarried.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so,” he told Essence. “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

He was married to Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003, and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for six weeks in 2006.

He and Norgaard share a teenage daughter, Isan and he welcomed a son, Winston, with girlfriend Naiyana Garth in 2014.

It is unclear if Dhowre, a 29-year-old beauty queen, has been married before.

source: baltimoresun.com