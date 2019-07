He will call voters to support his party win an absolute majority

New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis is holding his final open-air rally in Athens from the pedestrian street of Apostle Pavlos. Mr. Mitsotakis will send a message of an absolute majority and a call for a change in the leaf of Greece’s history.

In his main campaign speech before Sunday’s national elections, Mr. Mitsotakis said: ” On Sunday we vote, on Monday we turn to a new leaf”.