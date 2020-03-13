Watch Olympic torchbearer Gerard Butler shout “This is Sparta” as he lights altar – Olympic Committee suspend Torch Relay (video)

The Greek Olympic committee said Friday it will suspend the rest of the torch relay in Greece for this summer’s Tokyo games, due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Greece’s Olympic committee said the torch relay in the southern Peloponnese town of Sparta drew an unexpectedly large crowd due to the presence of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler who received the torch, forcing the committee to consult with health authorities.

The famous actor even shouted his famous scream as “Leonidas” “This is Sparta” from the movie “300” as he lit the altar.

The decision was made a day after the Greek leg of the relay started following a lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia.

