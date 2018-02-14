Watch “Pigzilla”, the giant wild boar rummaging through bins in Hong Kong! (video)

Video of a gigantic wild boar trying to eat out of a rubbish bin outside a school in Hong Kong, China went viral. The sight of the wild beast, easily standing over 150cm tall, scrummaging through dumpsters with its piglets standing by, spread fear in the neighbourhoods it visited. Some have nicknamed the gigantic wild boar “Pigzilla” due to its sheer size. You may even want to call it pig king. They live in the forest on the outskirts of Hong Kong. Wild boars can easily grow to over 90 kg. And there are claims of some boars being over 400 kg.