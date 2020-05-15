Watch the largest plane in the world land in Athens (video)

The world’s largest and heaviest aircraft, the beastly Ukrainian, soviet-made An-225 Mriya, landed in Athens on Wednesday.

The plane was reportedly transporting medical supplies from China to Athens. The huge aircraft was designed specifically to carry the Soviet Buran space shuttle on its “back”. It completed his maiden flight in 1988 and was officially commissioned in 1989.

The aircraft has a cabin length of 84 metres and can carry 16 containers, 80 passenger cars and even an entire Boeing 737.