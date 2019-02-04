Watch the launch of “Hellas Sat 4” (video)

The “Hellas Sat 4” was launched from French Guiana onboard an Ariane 5 rocket.

The new satellite will be placed in the orbital position of Greece and Cyprus at 39 degrees east, where it will meet “Hellas Sat 3” already in orbit since 2017.

The Hellas Sat 4 satellite will provide innovative satellite services, expanding the operations of “Hellas Sat” in Europe, the Middle East and South Africa and is one of the most advanced in the world.

It is a modernized version of the well-established LM 2100 series of satellites with its successful presence in the specific market.

However, it has new technology solar panels among other innovative systems.

The new satellite will not have standard solar collectors that older satellites had but would have a new sail-like set of panels that will unfold. The technology is called “multi-mission modular solar array”.

The launch was delayed a few days for technical reasons.