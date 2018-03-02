Watch videos of Greek soldiers being led to court by Turkish authorities (videos-photos)

Video footage of the transport of the two Greek soldiers apprehended by Turkish border forces near the Evros Rover in the northern border of Greece with Turkey was shown by Turkish media.

The two Greek soldiers were captured by a Turkish patrol on Thursday, March 1, after they had strayed into Turkish territory are facing the following charges:

-First-degree violation of a prohibited military zone -Suspicion of escape

-Suspicion of the destruction of evidence

-No residence in Turkey

-A possibility of escape abroad

According to Turkish website Birlik, the mother of one of the detained soldiers attended the court hearings. According to information, their mobile phones and their weapons have been seized until investigations of the incident are completed.