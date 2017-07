Greece was the outsider, but the boys could do it!

The Greek National Team was very good in the first two quarters and was leading 3-4, but then the incredible Hungarians achieved a 4-0 series and qualify for the final of the World Championship.

With their goalkeeper in an amazing night, the Hungarians proved their reputation is well deserved.

The Greek team will now claim bronze medal against either Serbia or Croatia on Saturday.

The Quarters were: 1-2, 3-3, 0-1, 1-1