“We must sink a Turkish ship, if it comes to 6 or 12 miles”, says far right populist leader of Greek Solution party

The leader of right-wing populist party “Greek Solution” (Elliniki Lisi), Kyriakos Velopoulos said in an interview on Ant-1 TV that the Greek Armed Forces should sink any Turkish ship reaching the 6-mile Greek sea limits.

“If have stated it in public. If they [Turks] go to either six or 12 miles, the boat must be sunk, whether it is a drill-ship or a survey vessel. At some point we have to decide how far our self-respect goes. Our “red” line. For the past 50 years, the history of six and 12 miles has been a political game,” Mr. Velopoulos told ANT1.

“The most important thing for me is our foreign policy”, claiming that Greece was the only country executing foreign policy via letters.

He went on to say action needed to be taken. “We have to take action. What Turkey did 15 days ago, we also have to do. Put tariffs on Turkish products. I would impose tariffs on them. Erdogan can’t be bullying me, I not respond”.