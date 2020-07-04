Weather to change for the worse in Greece

The weather is forecast to rapidly change from late Saturday, with rain and thunderstorms expected to hit mainly in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of mainland Greece.

From Saturday evening until Sunday morning, the phenomena will be located mainly in Macedonia and Thessaly. Later rains and thunderstorms will occur in the Ionian and on the rest of the mainland, with the exception of Thrace.

There is a possibility of hail mainly for Macedonia.

From Saturday night (04-07-2020) and mainly from early Sunday morning (05-07-2020) Macedonia (mainly the central area) will see rains, while from noon on Sunday, Thessaly, the Sporades, Sterea, Peloponnese and temporarily Epirus and possibly northern Euboea will also be affected.

Phenomena at night will be limited to the central and northern and will weaken.