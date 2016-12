Valentine’s Day is touted as being the most romantic day of the year and while it definitely is a real money maker for retailers, respondents of a recent survey by chillisauce.co.uk said that Christmas Eve was in fact the most popular day to ‘pop the question’. The night before Christmas was cited the most by men, at 33 percent, but in support of Valentine’s Day, 29 percent of women plumped for the 14th of February.

click on image to enlarge