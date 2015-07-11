When Merkel hung out with Nazi friends (photos)

Anti-Nazis Getafe blog has just published a photo reportage showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in younger days. The photos are from a visit that Merkel and Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger (dressed in red in the second photo) paid to the Elbterrasen youth club when they were ministers of the German government. They appear in photographs with a crowd of skinheads. In one of the photos, dating to 1992 or 1993 in Magdeburg, one of the people does the Nazi salute in the presence of young Merkel.

Antifascist organizations have described the youth club as a Nazi hideout. In the same club, a young anti-fascist had been murdered just months before.