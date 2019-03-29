When the Greek Freak met Lilly (warm video)

A young girl will probably never forget her encounter with the Greek Freak, as the Milwaukee Bucks superstar gave his little admirer a huge hug after she presented Antetokounmpo with a folder full of art projects she had been creating for over a year.

The warm moment took place during a session when the Greek international was signing autographs for his fans.

As the father, who recorded the meeting said in the description of the emotional video:

” My 11-year-old daughter had worked on several art projects for a year and a half and kept them in a folder in the hopes to one day deliver to the Greek Freak. He accepted graciously.”

The girl, whose name is Lilly, approached the Greek superstar and gave him a Bucks jersey for Giannis to sign. At that point she handed him the folder with her drawings, which he accepted.

The NBA star was so moved that he got up and gave Lilly a huge hug.