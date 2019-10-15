Where obesity burdens healthcare the most (infographic)

The US system is on the top of the list

Today is World Obesity Day, an annual campaign established in 2015 to stimulate and support practical actions that will help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight and reverse the global obesity crisis.

The scale of that crisis has been highlighted by a new OECD report which shows just how much bulging waistlines are costing health systems around the world. Obese people tend to avail of healthcare services more frequently with a higher rate of specialty care visits, inpatient stays and surgery, all leading to higher healthcare spending.

The OECD states that obese people have 2.4 times more prescriptions than healthy-weight individuals on average while hospital stays are longer and require more expensive and complex treatment.

more at statista