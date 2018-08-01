Where People Are Most Willing to Donate Blood (infographic)

A new Ipsos MORI survey of more than 23,000 adults across 28 countries has gauged international feelings on a range of healthcare topics such as quality of care, access to medical professionals and waiting times. Respondents were also asked whether they agree with the statement “I frequently give blood to help others”.

58 per cent of Saudis said they agree and frequently donate their blood. In India, the share was 52 per cent while in China it was 40 per cent. It was far lower in many developed countries with only 23 per cent of people in the U.S. and France agreeing. The share was lower still in the United Kingdom (18 per cent), Germany (17 per cent), Russia (16 per cent) and Japan (11 per cent).

source statista