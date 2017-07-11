White House: VP Pence spoke with Tsipras about bilateral ties, NATO, Cyprus talks

The Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed in a phone call on Monday bilateral ties, Greece’s NATO contributions and the end of the Cyprus talks, according to a White House readout.

Pence also congratulated Tsipras on Greece’s progress towards overcoming the economic crisis. The full statement is as follows:

“The Vice President spoke by phone today with Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras. The leaders reaffirmed the enduring ties between Greece and the United States. The Vice President congratulated the Prime Minister on Greece’s progress toward recovering from the economic crisis and thanked him for Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the region, its NATO contributions, and its military cooperation with the United States. The leaders expressed regret that the Conference on Cyprus closed last week without a settlement agreement, and the Vice President underscored continued U.S. support for a comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. The Vice President extended to Tsipras an invitation to visit Washington, and the leaders agreed to meet in the near future.”

