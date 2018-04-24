The Greek TV presenter who now works as a chef

Maybe the glamour working as a TV host on a national commercial station is not what people might think. Just ask a Greek sports journalist/anchor who ditched his career in television to pursue a new one in the culinary field. Kyriakos Kapsis, who presented the sports segment on Ant-1 TV’s main news bulletin, has been working as an assistant chef in his hometown of Chania in Crete for the past 2.5 years. The economic crisis, along with his love of cooking made him think it was just the right time to give his second love, cooking a shot. He still exercises his reporting skills as he holds the position of press officer for the Greek players’ basketball association. But he does not hide his passion for cooking as his regular social media posts prove.