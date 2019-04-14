Woman does karate, son gets nude, dog steals cornbread mix from Walmart, police say

A mother and her son are in custody after causing a ruckus at a Walmart Wednesday night, police said. Their dog chipped in, too.
The Eau Claire Police Department identified 46-year-old Lisa Smith and her 25-year-old son Benny Vann as the suspects. Investigators said the dog is named Bo.
Responding officers said they found Smith yelling in the doorway trying to summon Bo.
Smith allegedly brought Bo into the store without a leash, so he easily ditched his owner and started running up to unsuspecting customers.
While Bo was doing that, Smith began tearing apart store displays and placing them in her shopping cart, police said.
Walmart staff asked her to leave, and she complied. Police said she left the store to perform karate moves in the parking lot.
