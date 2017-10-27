Woman who married herself has cheated on herself with a man! (video)

There’s trouble in paradise for Sophie Tanner, the woman who married herself. It turns out that, a mere two years after Sophie vowed to love and honour herself ’til death do her part, she has cheated on herself.

Sophie ended up having an affair (of sorts) with Ruari Barrett, a polyamorist who was apparently monogamous while going out with Sophie. They were together for five months. Despite it not working out with Ruari, something obviously struck a chord with him because he ended up marrying himself too – and claims to have given up polyamory for good. Sophie told Amanda Holden on ITV’s This Morning that self-marriage isn’t about never being with anyone else, however – it’s about ‘self-love’.

‘It’s saying that self-compassion and self-care is as important as romantic relationships,’ she said. ‘It doesn’t mean you’re rejecting all other meaningful relationships in your life and becoming a nun forevermore. It means you’re rejecting bad relationships.

‘If only there were more self-love in the world, we wouldn’t need ceremonies like this. ‘This is a statement which looks to raise the profile of self-love, saying it’s as important as romantic love and doing it as a formal ceremony as anyone else would have a wedding.’ Asked if divorce would ever be on the cards, Sophie said: ‘Marrying yourself is a lifelong commitment to be responsible for your own happiness, so divorce is not an option.’

source: metro.co.uk