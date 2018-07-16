World Cup winners France arrive in Paris (WATCH LIVE)

Watch the French team arriving back in Paris after claiming World Cup glory in Russia on Sunday with victory against Croatia.

France ran out 4-2 winners at Luzhniki Stadium, clinching the nation’s second World Cup win after their first on home soil back in 1998.

Victorious manager Didier Deschamps – who captained the team to victory in 1998 – and his players are being greeted by crowds of ecstatic fans upon their arrival in Paris.

They came through their campaign in Russia unbeaten, winning two of their three group stage games and drawing the other, before beating Argentina, Uruguay, and Belgium en route to the final, where they saw off a spirited Croatian team.

