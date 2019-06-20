Worst fears about China’s organ transplants & prisoners were just confirmed!

In its “unavoidable” final conclusion, the China Tribunal found forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale!

Concerns have swirled around the origins of China’s human organ supply for decades, and grisly new findings confirm these longstanding fears remain as justified as ever.

An independent tribunal established to investigate claims of forced organ harvesting in China has determined that a pervasive campaign of human rights abuses bordering on genocide is the primary source of the nation’s lavish stock of body parts for transplant procedures.

Despite Chinese assertions that it ceased the practice of removing body parts from executed prisoners years ago, the China Tribunal – led by prominent lawyers, human rights experts, and a transplant surgeon – unanimously determined that widespread organ harvesting from prisoners and dissidents remains an ongoing horror inside China.

“The conclusion shows that very many people have died indescribably hideous deaths for no reason, that more may suffer in similar ways,” Sir Geoffrey Nice QC said on Monday while delivering the panel’s final judgement.

“There is no evidence of the practice having been stopped and the tribunal is satisfied that it is continuing.”

