WW2 wreck of fighter plane off Welsh coast gets protected status

The fighter aircraft is buried around two meters below the seabed & when sea and sand conditions are just right it becomes visible in the sand

The skeletal remains of an American fighter plane that crashed during the second world war off the Welsh coast, and occasionally emerge ghost-like from the seabed, have been given protected status.

Welsh government officials say the resting place of the Lockheed P-38 Lightning, nicknamed the Maid of Harlech, is the first military aircraft crash site in the UK to be protected for its historic and archaeological interest.

The fighter aircraft is buried around two meters below the seabed off the coast at Harlech in north Wales. When sea and sand conditions are just right it becomes visible in the sand.

Cadw, the Welsh government’s historic environment service, has given the plane scheduled status. It joins castles, abbeys and prehistoric sites as well as buildings and sites connected to the iron, coal and slate industries in Wales that are protected.

Read more: The guardian