Yoga and beer the new fad in UK! (photos-video)

Yoga and beer the new fad in UK!

Jun, 26 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Maybe they should put a yoga mat in each pub!

You can now sip on an ice cold beer at a Vinyasa Yoga class in London. It’s called “Beer Yoga” and classes are hosted by Funzing UK in a traditional English pub.
They say it “complements the joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga.”
“It adds a little bit more extra relaxation because a lot of people tend to be very tense when they come. Especially their first time,” yoga teacher Guzel Mursalimova told Business Insider UK.
“The goal is to make people stress-free, relaxed, happy, and if this means that you would have to incorporate beer I think that’s perfectly fine and I think that’s encouraged.”
A one hour class costs £12 and it includes a mat and a beer.

