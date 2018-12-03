Yorgos Lathimo’s “The Favourite” picks up record 10 awards at BIFA Film Awards (video)

Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite” picked up a record ten awards at the 2018 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) held at Old Billingsgate.

The film won Best British Independent Film, Best Director sponsored by Broadsword Event House and Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films. Olivia Colman maintained her perfect record of winning at BIFA every time she is nominated and took home her fourth BIFA trophy. Her performance as Queen Anne was awarded Best Actress sponsored by MAC. Her co-star Rachel Weisz was named Best Supporting Actress; Rachel last won at BIFA for The Constant Gardener in 2005.

The five awards on the night took the tally for The Favourite to ten, added to its five craft awards announced earlier this month for Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America and Spotlight, Best Cinematography supported by Blackmagic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair Design and Best Production Design.