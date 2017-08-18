Zoe Laskari dies at 75

Iconic Greek actress Zoe Laskari passed away at her home in Porto Rafti, Friday afternoon at the age of 75. Zoe Laskari, who was born in Thessaloniki, was one the three female actresses that marked the golden era of Greek movies in the 50s and 60s, the other two being Aliki Vougiouklaki and Jenny Karezi. The blonde actress had won the Star Hellas beauty pageant title in 1959 before moving into theatre and movie acting. Zoe Laskari was married to lawyer and former Minister and MP of conservative party New Democracy, Alexandros Lykourezos with whom she had a daughter.