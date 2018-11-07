Zoe Rose: What a sensual “flower” (photos)

Instagram is proving to be the best platform for budding models. It might be a serious blow to all those professional scouts roaming the globe to find the next top model and possibly affect their bottom line, but it is definitely a blessing for the rest of the populous who can enjoy the beauties of the world at a click of a button. Take, for example, Zoe Rose, the red-haired freckled babe from Los Angeles who introduced us to her incredible body and pale complexion. Striking sensual poses and flaunting her voluptuous derrière, Zoe is definitely a girl that would not go unnoticed in a crowd. What do you think?
My shoot for Playboy is finally out!!🔥 these pictures were taken in August in the beginning of my modeling career, so blessed to be featured and to have made so many good friends on this shoot 🤩✨❤ Photography by @marcushyde Styling by @ulygold Creative direction @evan.would @thisannaisbananas @playboy