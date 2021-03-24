15 of the most stereotypical maps of Europe (maps)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 24, 2021

Do you believe in stereotypes?

Artist Yank Tsvetkov has created these wonderfully rude maps of European stereotypes.

Taken from the Atlas of Prejudice, some of them are bound to cause offence, but it’s pretty tongue in cheek.

Offensiveness knows nothing of states and borders – call it a free movement of rudeness policy.

Here are the all the ways that Europe can be divided (apart from in the obvious, Brexity way).

Personality problems

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae52fb7070a-605

The arts

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae530d5a74b-605

 

Climate

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5310a953f-605

Cuisine

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae531295491-605

Poisons

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae53142f82e-605-0

Condiments

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5315eea0c-605

Cultural identity

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5310a953f-909

Affairs of the heart

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5317923ca-605

A new holy trinity?

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae53195f96f-605

Wealth distribution

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae52fd4162b-605

Grub goals

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5300f19ed-605-1

Speech patterns

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5302e071e-605

Work-life balance

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5306328b0-605

Trades

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae5308042a5-605

Godlessness

maps-atlas-of-prejudice-yanko-tsvetkov-59ae530b5c9c7-605

