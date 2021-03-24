15 of the most stereotypical maps of Europe (maps)

Do you believe in stereotypes?

Artist Yank Tsvetkov has created these wonderfully rude maps of European stereotypes.

Taken from the Atlas of Prejudice, some of them are bound to cause offence, but it’s pretty tongue in cheek.

Offensiveness knows nothing of states and borders – call it a free movement of rudeness policy.

Here are the all the ways that Europe can be divided (apart from in the obvious, Brexity way).

Personality problems

The arts

Climate

Cuisine

Poisons

Condiments

Cultural identity

Affairs of the heart

A new holy trinity?

Wealth distribution

Grub goals

Speech patterns

Work-life balance

Trades

Godlessness

