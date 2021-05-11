Elon Musk’s name appears in 69-year-old book about colonizing Mars!

The “Elon” character is described as the leader of a Martian colony!

Let’s be honest: Elon Musk doesn’t need his ego boosted any more than it currently is. But that didn’t stop Twitter users from resurfacing this curious piece of trivia about the Technoking of Tesla this week: He shares the same first name as a character in a 69-year-old (nice) book about colonizing Mars.

It began back in December 2020, when Twitter user Toby Li responded to a tweet from Musk about his destiny, according to CNET.

“Speaking about destiny, did you know that Von Braun’s 1953 book ‘Mars Project,’ referenced a person named Elon that would bring humans to Mars? Pretty nuts,” Li’s tweet said along with a pic of the book.

Speaking about destiny, did you know that Von Braun’s 1953 book “Mars Project,” referenced a person named Elon that would bring humans to Mars? Pretty nuts pic.twitter.com/m28yFU4Ip6 — Toby Li (@tobyliiiiiiiiii) December 30, 2020

Musk replied, “Are we sure this is real?” and another user responded with the English translation of the novel showing that it is, in fact, real.

Read more: Futurism