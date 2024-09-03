Newsroom September 3 05:27

Dr. Tim Themi will present a lecture entitled “A Historical Critique of Platonism: From Its Ancient Emergence to Its Postmodern Ideological Descendants” on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM at The Greek Center, 168 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne, as part of the Greek History and Culture Seminars, offered by the Greek Community of Melbourne.

This lecture promises to offer a deep dive into the lasting impact of Platonism, tracing its journey from its origins in the 4th century BC to its influence on contemporary philosophical and ideological frameworks.

Dr. Themi will explore Friedrich Nietzsche’s scathing critique of Platonism. Nietzsche famously condemned Plato as the source of Europe’s philosophical misfortunes, arguing that Plato’s metaphysical ideas have led to a trajectory of concealed nihilism and laid the groundwork for Christianity—an ideology Nietzsche believed only exacerbated the issues.

He will delve into Nietzsche’s complex arguments and examine how Jacques Lacan’s psychoanalytic theories, building on Freud’s work, offer insight into Nietzsche’s concerns. The lecture will also consider whether postmodernism effectively addresses or perpetuates these historical issues.

Dr. Tim Themi, a distinguished scholar with a PhD in Philosophy and Psychoanalysis from Deakin University, brings a wealth of knowledge to this discussion. His research intertwines the psychoanalytic theories of Lacan with Nietzschean philosophy, focusing on desire and ethics. Dr. Themi is the author of Lacan’s Ethics and Nietzsche’s Critique of Platonism (SUNY Press 2014) and Eroticizing Aesthetics: In the Real with Bataille and Lacan (Rowman & Littlefield 2021), and has published numerous refereed articles. His academic career includes teaching positions at institutions such as the University of Melbourne, Deakin University, and the Melbourne School of Continental Philosophy.

The lecture is open to the public.

Event Details:

When: Thu 12th Sep 2024, 7:00 PM

Where: Mezzanine Level, Greek Center, 168 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

About the Greek Community of Melbourne

The Greek Community of Melbourne is a prominent organisation dedicated to promoting and preserving Greek history, culture, and heritage in Australia. Through various initiatives, events, and educational programs, the community aims to strengthen the connection between Greek Australians and their rich cultural background. The Greek History and Culture Seminars serve as a platform for engaging discussions and lectures, contributing to a deeper understanding and appreciation of Greek history and culture.