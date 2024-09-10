Newsroom September 10 04:50

The Risk Assessment Committee convened today on the development of the “Atena” storm that has been affecting the country since yesterday. As stated in a post on Twitter by the Minister of Climate Change and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias: “The Risk Assessment Committee for the development of the bad weather “ATENA”, which has been affecting the country since yesterday, met again today. According to the scientists of the Commission, but also as stated in the updated Emergency Weather Bulletin of EMY, the heavy rains and storms will continue and intensify from tonight mainly in areas of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, as well as in the islands of the northern Aegean (Thassos, Samothrace, Lemnos and Agios Efstratios). The phenomena will be accompanied by a high frequency of lightning, hail and strong winds. The General Secretariat of Civil Protection has informed the competent services, local authorities and all stakeholders to be on high alert in order to deal immediately with any problems that will cause dangerous weather phenomena.”

It is noted that according to updated Special Emergency Weather Bulletin (EDEK), issued today on 13:30 local time, the bad weather Atena accompanied by a barometric low in the Ionian Sea is moving eastwards and affecting the central and northern mainland as well as the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean Sea with heavy rain and thunderstorms until the afternoon hours of Wednesday (11-09-24).

The phenomena will be accompanied by a high frequency of lightning, hail and strong gusty winds.