Newsroom October 9 06:57

For the 13th consecutive year, the Spetses Mini Marathon was hosted on the enchanting island of Spetses, gathering thousands of participants from October 4th to 6th. This premier multi-sport event allowed attendees to experience unique moments of competition and relaxation, as it has become an annual tradition for friends and families, offering the perfect excuse for a weekend getaway while the weather remains warm.

The event kicked off dynamically on Friday, October 4th, with the Spetses Technogym Challenge. This innovative endurance session filled Poseidon Square with energy and adrenaline. Earlier that day, Olympic medalists Apostolos Christou, Zoe Fitsiou, and Milena Kontou visited the Spetses Elementary School to inspire students with their Olympic stories, motivating them to pursue their dreams.

Saturday, October 5th, began with the Vichy Laboratoires warm-up session, led by champion swimmer Yannis Drymonakos, preparing hundreds of athletes for the swimming races that followed. Despite persistent rain, the event’s energy remained high, especially during the children’s races, which brought smiles and joy to all as the sky was painted with rainbows around Poseidon Square. Later in the evening, the much-anticipated 10km race took center stage, captivating participants and spectators alike.

On Sunday, October 6th, thousands of runners warmed up for the 25km and 5km races, marking the grand finale of the weekend.

Olympians Participating in the Spetses Mini Marathon

This prestigious sporting event attracted not only amateur athletes but also several Olympians who made Greece proud at the Paris Summer Olympics. Among them were Apostolos Christou, Zoe Fitsiou, Milena Kontou, Dora Gountoura, Nora Drakou, Anna Ntountounaki, Apostolos Papastamos, Konstantinos Stamou, Vangelis Makrygiannis, Dimitris Markos, Stergios Bilas, Apostolos Siskos, Sofia Malkogeorgou, and rising swimming stars Artemis Vasilaki, Georgia Makri, and Eleni Kontogiorgou.

As always, the local community, volunteers, and the organizing committee delivered a flawless event. Marina Koutarelli, founder and president of the organizing committee, expressed her pride:

“I am deeply moved and proud that the Spetses Mini Marathon, the country’s top sports tourism event, continues to attract more participants each year. A heartfelt thanks to our sponsors and everyone who helped bring our motto ‘Victory is Participation’ to life, offering unforgettable experiences.”

The event was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of Spetses. Notable figures from the political sphere also participated, including the Deputy Minister of Health, Marios Themistocleous, who took part in the 3,000m swimming and 25km running races, and General Secretary for Sports, George Mavrotas, who swam in the 1,500m race. Domna Michailidou, MP for Piraeus and Islands, also joined the 5km race.