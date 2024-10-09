Newsroom October 9 05:41

Diddy has filed a third appeal, seeking to be released from jail before his trial.

According to PageSix, the music producer, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, is not giving up and continues his legal efforts to be temporarily released until his trial.

Diddy has challenged the two previous court decisions that rejected his appeals. It is still unclear when the latest appeal was filed, but Diddy claims that justice is being obstructed and witnesses are distorting the facts.

The report mentions that his legal team has requested “his immediate release on bail, citing insufficient evidence for his detention and alleged legal errors in the court’s decision.”

The 54-year-old faces charges of extortion, sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, and promoting prostitution. He maintains his innocence on all charges.