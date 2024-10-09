Newsroom October 9 06:33

Naomi Watts made a show-stopping appearance at the 2024 New York Film Festival, arriving in a stunning sheer dress by Schiaparelli. Just a few months after attending the Balenciaga Haute Couture show with her 15-year-old child Kai Schreiber, Watts was joined by her 17-year-old son Sasha Schreiber for the premiere of The Friend.

At the 62nd annual NYFF held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on October 3rd, Watts and her son made a grand entrance. The mother-son duo coordinated in all-black outfits, with Watts donning a strapless Schiaparelli gown styled by Jeanann Williams. The dress featured a sheer corset paired with a latex skirt starting from the waist. She completed the look with matching pointed heels and added a touch of sparkle with diamond keyhole earrings—a signature design element from the Schiaparelli house. Delicate diamond rings rounded out her flawless ensemble.

This red-carpet moment highlights Watts’ elegance and Schiaparelli’s daring fashion, making it a night to remember at the NYFF.