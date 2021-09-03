American F-15 performs impressive low-fly stunt ahead of Athens Flying Week show (videos-photos)

The show will take place on the weekend

An American F-15 performed an impressive low-flying maneuver on Thursday at Tanagra Airport for the Athens Flying Week as organisers gear up for the official event opening on the weekend.

Despite the fact that the aircraft was flying low, the pilot did some incredible stunts as shown in the following video. The start of Athens Flying Week will take place this weekend in Tanagra.

The preparations are feverish, while even the arrivals of the missions, as the one of the aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, are amazing.