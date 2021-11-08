Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks honoured at the White House (photos-video)

It is the first time since 2016 that an NBA championship team is visiting

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks are visiting the White House for the first time since 2016.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns four games to two in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

Star player and Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.”

The last NBA champ to visit came in 2016, when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers were honoured on Nov. 10 that year.

This afternoon, I’m hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the White House. I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

🇺🇸… me and mines vs you and yours pic.twitter.com/lBMvYcqhc3 — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) November 8, 2021