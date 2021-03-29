Armenian cemetery destroyed during construction project in Ankara

Concerns about the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious sites in Turkey have recently been growing

A historic Armenian cemetery was destroyed during construction in Ankara’s Ulus district as part of a gentrification project, the Turkish-Armenian bilingual Agos weekly reported.

The human remains that were found at the site were sent to a museum for analysis, but according to an association founded by shopkeepers who oppose the project the construction is still continuing.

Speaking to local media, president of the Ankara branch of the Chamber of Architects of Turkey Tezcan Karakuş Candan said the site is designated as an Armenian cemetery in historical sources.

“To continue construction on the site despite knowing this is disrespectful to the multicultural heritage of Anatolia,” Candan said. “Pouring concrete on top of graves and building stores on them is cruel.”

The chamber filed petitions with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization and the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality requesting that the construction be halted.

