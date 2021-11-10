Astronomers may have discovered the first planet outside of our galaxy

While this is a tantalizing study, more data would be needed to verify the interpretation as an extragalactic exoplanet

Signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way galaxy may have been detected for the first time. This intriguing result, using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, opens up a new window to search for exoplanets at greater distances than ever before.

The possible exoplanet candidate is located in the spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51), also called the Whirlpool Galaxy because of its distinctive profile.

See Also:

PM Mitsotakis tells Forbes economic growth in Greece could exceed 6.1% in 2021

Exoplanets are defined as planets outside of our Solar System. Until now, astronomers have found all other known exoplanets and exoplanet candidates in the Milky Way galaxy, almost all of them less than about 3,000 light-years from Earth. An exoplanet in M51 would be about 28 million light-years away, meaning it would be thousands of times farther away than those in the Milky Way.

Read more: phys