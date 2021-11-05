Incredible photo from NASA astronaut shows western coastline of Greece

The US Space Agency (NASA) has released a space photo of part of the coastline of Western Greece and some Ionian islands.

The photo, released now, although taken last December by an American astronaut of the crew of the 64th mission to the International Space Station (ISS), shows the Akarnanian Mountains (with their tops covered by clouds), Lake Voulka the islands of Kastos, Kalamos, Meganisi and part of Lefkada.

also read

Turkish Minister Cavusoglu provokes: We blocked the Greeks from entering our continental shelf