Amazing ancient Greek shipwreck found underwater at Kythira (video)

A rare shipwreck of the classical era of ancient Greece was brought to light during the seabed surveys carried out by the Independent Electricity Transmission Operator (IPTO) in Kythira, in the context of the works of the Crete-Peloponnese interconnection.

According to the preliminary results of the research conducted by the Ephorate of Marine Antiquities and the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (ELKETHE) with funding from the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), the shipwreck which was located at a depth of 222 metres dates from the late 5th to the middle of the 4th BC.

Amphoras originating from Corfu, Skopelos, and Chios were identified in the cargo of the sunken ship, a fact that indicates a developed commercial activity in the Aegean and the Ionian Sea. The completion of the 3D rendering of the wreck, which is in progress, is expected to give an even clearer picture of the size of the ship and the volume of its cargo.

IPTO announced its intention to support possible initiatives to collect or reveal similar archaeological findings.

also read

UK Marines ‘dominate’ US Marines in training exercise in California

Amateur archaeologist uncovers 2,000-year-old Roman battle site in Switzerland