Olympiacos lose to Eintracht at home (2-1) for Europa League

Greek champions Olympiacos Piraeus lost 2-1 at home after conceding a goal in the added time to visiting Eintracht Frankfurt in the 4th matchday of the Europa League’s Group D stage. The Reds took the lead on 12 minutes through Youssef El-Arabi, with Daichi Kamada equalising 5 minutes later. The winning goal for the German team was scored by Jens Petter Hauge on 91′.



The Greek club fell to the second spot with 6 points, while Eintracht took a 4-point lead on the table securing a berth in the next round of the second-tier European competition.